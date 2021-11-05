'Squid Game' tops 3 billion minutes viewed globally

Meanwhile, the Season 2 finale of 'Ted Lasso' was strong enough to push Apple TV Plus' Emmy-sweeping comedy series into the top 10 among all subscription video on demand programs.

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) South Korean survival drama television 'Squid Game' has become a global phenomenon since its debut on Netflix on September 17. It has topped three billion total minutes viewed during the week of October 4, according to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings rankings.

Marvel's 'Black Widow' landed in the No. 1 slot in Nielsen's Top 10 movie category in its first week available on Disney Plus for all subscribers. 'Black Widow' debuted July 9.

Overall, the MCU entry starring Scarlett Johansson was the fifth most-streamed overall title with 676 million minutes viewed.

Notable insights from the streaming content lists include the Season 2 finale of Emmy-sweeper 'Ted Lasso'.

The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy ranked No. 9 among all subscription video on demand (SVOD) programs put the show on the overall top 10 list at ninth place and fifth place in the SVOD originals category with 507 MM.

During its second week of availability, classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' drove 590 MM on Netflix.

About 25 per cent of the streaming audience for the show for the week was born after 'Seinfeld' originally debuted on NBC on July 5, 1989.

The week of October 4 encompassed the premiere of Dave Chappelle's highly controversial Netflix standup comedy special 'The Closer', which inspired protests inside and outside the streaming giant for transphobic and anti-LGBT sentiments.

'The Closer' debuted in seventh place on the Top 10 Originals List and amassed nearly 400 MM.

