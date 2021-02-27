SR Prabhakaran to direct 'Munthanai Mudichu' remake, Sasikumar and Aishwarya Rajesh to play the lead!

Sundarapandian director SR Prabhakaran is all set to direct the remake of K Baghyaraj's classic blockbuster Munthanai Mudichu. Baghyaraj himself has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the remake, and producer JSB Sathish is bankrolling the film.

Sasikumar will be seen playing the widower teacher in a small village and Aishwarya Rajesh plays the mischievous rural girl. In the original, Urvashi played Baghyaraj's pair.