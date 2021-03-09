Sreekaram generates buzz, opts for hiked rates

Sharwanand’s ‘Sreekaram’ has managed to create a strong buzz with big celebrities also lending support. The film’s pre-release event will be held in Khammam today and Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the event. Then there will be another event that will see Telangana IT minister KTR gracing as the chief guest.

With good promotions and buzz, Sharwanand and his makers are betting big on this film. They have opted for hiked rates. The film will run with Rs 150 and Rs 200 ticket prices in two Telugu states.

‘Sreekaram’ is directed by newcomer Kishore and produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta. Mickey J Meyer has provided the music. The film hits the screens on 11th March. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine.

