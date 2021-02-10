Sreekaram Teaser: Sharwanand’s farmer avatar

Sharwanand is back. The teaser of ‘Sreekaram’ is here. The teaser gives a glimpse of Sharwanand’s character as a farmer. “The consumers of food are as many as strands of hair on one’s scalp. The strength of producers doesn’t even come close to the thickness of a moustache,” says Sharwanand in the teaser.

This dialogue emphasizes the importance of farming and the farmers.

‘Sreekaram’ is said to be based on true events. Sharwanand is back to playing rooted characters. Priyanka Arul Mohan is his heroine in the film. Directed by newcomer Kishore, it has music by Mickey J Meyer.

Slated for March 11 release, the film is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta.

