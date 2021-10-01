Sreenivasan explains how he knows Monson Mavunkal

Monson has allegedly cheated many, making them believe that he has such precious antique objects like Judas’ coin to Tipu Sultan’s throne and many such objects that people have only heard about in history and even mythology.

A self-styled “antique collector” named Monson Mavunkal, who is in police custody now, has been hogging the headlines in Kerala of late.

Several celebrities and influential people have posed for pictures with Monson, who claimed to be a doctor, with assets worth billions.

One of the pictures that was going around in the social media was that of actor and scenarist Sreenivasan with Monson.

Now Sreenivasan has explained his side of the story to Manorama News.

According to Sreenivasan, he went to Monson hearing about his antique collections, from some of his friends. Monson had arranged treatment for Sreenivasan at an Ayurvedic centre, he says. Sreenivasan adds that he has not been in touch with Monson for quite some time.