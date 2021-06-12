Sreesanth to do a Bollywood movie

  1. Sify.com
Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 12th, 2021, 16:30:41hrs
Sreesanth

Kerala cricketer Sreesanth has recently made his comeback to cricket. Now Times of India has reported that he will be making his appearance in Bollywood, soon.

In director R Radhakrishnan’s Patta, Sreesanth is playing a CBI officer. The movie is said to be a political thriller, with lots of action and music.

Patta has camera by Prakash Kutty and music by Suresh Peters.

Sreesanth has earlier acted in movies like Aksar 2 and Cabaret in Hindi, Kempe Gowda 2 in Kannada and Team 5 in Malayalam. 

The shooting of Patta will start after the Covid 19 regulations are over. 

