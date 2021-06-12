Sreesanth to do a Bollywood movie

Kerala cricketer Sreesanth has recently made his comeback to cricket. Now Times of India has reported that he will be making his appearance in Bollywood, soon.
In director R Radhakrishnan’s Patta, Sreesanth is playing a CBI officer. The movie is said to be a political thriller, with lots of action and music.
Patta has camera by Prakash Kutty and music by Suresh Peters.
Sreesanth has earlier acted in movies like Aksar 2 and Cabaret in Hindi, Kempe Gowda 2 in Kannada and Team 5 in Malayalam.
The shooting of Patta will start after the Covid 19 regulations are over.