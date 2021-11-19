Sreya Muthukumar learnt to prioritise human connection while working with late director Raj Kaushal

Speaking about her onscreen character, ‘Khushi', she says: "My debut role in a web series was so complex, layered and nuanced. Playing ‘Khushi' felt challenging initially, but once we were on set, things clicked quite organically."

Sreya continues: "‘Khushi' on the surface seems like an innocent and naive young woman who doesn't have much to contribute. As the show unfolds, however, we start seeing different sides to her as she gains confidence and becomes more forthcoming. By the end of the show, her transformation is quite evident."

The actress shares on her working experience with the late director Raj Kaushal and says the most important things that she learned while shooting for the series with him is to give prominence to human connection.

"Working with Raj was an amazing experience, and I will always be grateful that he chose to cast me in this show. He was the most supportive, encouraging and warm person - he was the same both on set and off. He wasn't just a director and we weren't just the cast and crew on his set, we were all family. This wasn't just any project, it was his dream."

Recalling the late director, Sreya said that he never did anything half-heartedly, and welcomed everyone into his life with open arms.

"He was so confident in my abilities that it was impossible for me to ever doubt myself. He even asked me to sing on one of the tracks in the show. He encouraged me to keep singing and acting; he made everyone feel special. From him, I've learnt to prioritise kindness and human connection, dream hard and work even harder, and to make sure that I stay true to who I am. I miss him dearly," shares the actress.

Sreya talked about bagging this opportunity during the pandemic.

"I was in Bangalore during the pandemic, and at that time, auditions were just picking up again. The script and especially the character seemed really interesting, so I sent in a self tape audition and tried not to think too much about it. Most actors will know that you keep on auditioning, and you hardly ever get the part! However, this time, soon after I sent the audition, I got a call from Raj (Kaushal)."

"We spoke on video call and he asked me to be a part of the show. And that was that. I couldn't believe it. It was a great feeling," she concludes.

The show features Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Alisha Chopra, Shishir Sharma, Manish Chaudhari, Sudhanshu Pandey and Vicky Arora along with the actress.

‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' streams on Prime Video.

