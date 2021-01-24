Sri Lankan Health Minister tests coronavirus positive

The 56-year-old Minister had undergone a Rapid Antigen Test on Friday which came in positive on Saturday, after which she was been taken to a treatment centre, Xinhua news agency quoted the officials as saying.

Colombo, Jan 24 (IANS) Sri Lankan Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Ministry officials confirmed.

Wanniarachchi is the fifth parliamentarian and second cabinet minister to test positive for the virus in recent weeks.

Last week, Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara tested positive after coming in contact with another state minister during Parliament sessions.

To date, two cabinet ministers, two state ministers and one opposition legislator have been infected with the the virus.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that PCR tests were conducted in the Parliament premises for two days and all legislators and Parliamentary staff were subject to tests.

Four parliament staff tested positive.

Sri Lanka has to date detected over 56,000 Covid-19 cases, with 278 deaths.

