Srinidhi to do a special song with Prabhas?

Srinidhi Shetty needs no introduction. For, she became quite popular with the massive success of Kannada film, KGF. The ‘Miss Supranational 2016’ and former model will also appear in ‘KGF Chapter 2’.

Buzz is that director Prashanth Neel is also planning to rope in her for his current film, Salaar, which features Prabhas as the hero. The action drama’s shoot has currently been halted due to the pandemic situation. But once it resumes shoot, the director wants to film a super special song on Prabhas and Srinidhi Shetty. We have to wait for the official confirmation though.