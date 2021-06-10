Srishti Jain meditates to stay calm, stress-free

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Srishti Jain feels the Covid 19 pandemic and restrictions have impacted everyone one way or the other. The actress reveals that she follows a certain routine to ensure that she keeps negativity at bay.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted one and all. It has made everyone, including me, feel scared and worried. However, I try to be positive in every situation. In fact, I have inculcated several habits that help me deal with stress and give me peace of mind. First of all, I start my day slightly different from others. As soon as I get up in the morning, I usually meditate, and I consciously stay away from my phone or any gadgets for at least an hour," she said.