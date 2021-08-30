Sriti Jha says upcoming twist in 'Kumkum Bhagya' will surprise audience

But later in the show there was a two-year leap. Now both will tie the knot again though this time it will be a contract marriage.

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) 'Kumkum Bhagya' is coming up with an interesting twist in the lives of lead characters 'Abhi' played by Shabbir Ahluwalia and 'Pragya' which is depicted by Sriti Jha who were married earlier but they parted because 'Pragya' was shown as dead.

Sriti Jha who plays the role of 'Pragya' said: "The twist will surely take everyone by surprise as Abhi and Pragya's union happens in the most unexpected scenario. Their luck is all set to change, and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the leap."

It also features Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit), Tanu (Leena Jumani), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar).

Abhi is a far cry from the dynamic and dashing man he once was, while Pragya has turned into a powerful figure in a multinational company in Australia. Though she's returned to India to seek revenge from Abhi, Pragya unfortunately gets caught in a mess with Gaurav (Jatin Shah) making false allegations against her. However, this does not go unnoticed by Abhi.

In an attempt to prove her innocence, Pragya now needs to get close to Abhi once again and get him to testify and save her. But will he agree?

While Abhi and Pragya are married again, both of them have different motives! Will Abhi take his revenge on Pragya? Will she be able to convince him to tell the truth and save herself from the charges? Only time will tell!

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

ila/kr