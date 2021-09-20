SRK bids farewell to 'Ganpati Bappa'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan bid adieu to 'Ganpati Bappa' as Ganesh Chaturthi came to an end.

Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of the celebration from his house on Instagram. He shared a picture of Lord Ganesh.

He captioned the image: "May Lord Ganesha's blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year...Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!"