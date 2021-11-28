SRK, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' completes 18 years

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is still remembered and loved by people -- especially for actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues. Who can forget Shah Rukh's iconic love confession: "I love you very much Naina" while reading from a blank diary?As today the film completes 18 years of its release, the social media team of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared a beautiful video featuring several scenes from the film."Here's to this evergreen film that beautifully delineated the crux of living everyday to the fullest, in a heartbeat! Celebrating #18YearsOfKalHoNaaHo," the post read.For the unversed, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was written by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his father Yash Johar under their production banner.Even fans have celebrated the 18th anniversary of the film on social media."I can watch Kal Ho Naa Ho on loop," a netizen wrote on Instagram."It's all about selfless love. When you love someone like Aman loved Naina, you just want that person to be happy above all, even if it is not with you/. Kal Ho Naa Ho is a film about love," a fan tweeted.'Kal Ho Naa Ho' revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings. (ANI)