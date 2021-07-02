SRK sports uber-cool ponytail look for new commercial

On Friday, SRK treated his fans with a video of an advertisement, wherein he is seen sporting his long hair tied in a ponytail.He teamed up his look by wearing a white striped shirt, black waist coast and trousers.For the unversed, the particular advertisement is directed by famous filmmaker Gauri Shinde. It is a music video where SRK is on a mic and the next few shots launch into a song. He even did his open arms' signature pose."Thank you Gauri Shinde...always a fun shoot with you and the whole team of Streax India," SRK captioned the Instagram post, leaving netizens in awe of him."You are looking so sexy," a user commented."This video is a feast for my eyes. Killer look," another one wrote.Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' directed by Anand L Rai, is now reportedly shooting for 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (ANI)