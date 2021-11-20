SRK's line from 'Chak De India' is I&B minister's favourite

Panaji, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday disclosed here that one line that had gone on to be etched in his memory was from Shimit Amin's superhit film 'Chak De India', starring Shah Rukh Khan.

"Mujhe koi state ka naam sunai nahi deta hai, na dikhai deta hai, sirf ek mulk ka naam: India. Chak de India," Thakur repeated this famous line to the thunderous applause of the audience.