SS Rajamouli complains of poor facilities at Delhi airport

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently shooting for his multi-lingual film "RRR", tweeted complaint about the state of affairs at Delhi airport.

The filmmaker landed in the Capital on Friday and wasn't pleased to see lack of facilities.

He tweeted: "Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1am by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PcR test. All the passenges are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service."