SS Rajamouli is all praise for Jeethu Joseph

Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph has shared his excitement on receiving a text message from Baahubali director S S Rajamouli.

The legendary Telugu filmmaker says that he watched Jeethu’s Drishyam 2 a few days back.

It lingered so much in his thoughts that he went back to watch the first part of Drishyam. “I must say the direction, screenplay, editing, acting… every craft is truly amazing… but the writing is really something else.. it is world standard,” says Rajamouli.