SS Rajamouli overwhelmed by the response of RRR Glimpse

Recently, the makers of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR have released a 45-second glimpse from the film. The visuals looked grand and netizens say that they would watch it on the big screen. Irrespective of the language, people say that they have been waiting to watch this visual spectacle on the biggest possible screen.

Rajamouli is overwhelmed by the positive response from the netizens across the country. "Overwhelmed by the response of #RRRGlimpse. Thanks to my friends from the film industry, our beloved fans and audience for your messages and wishes. Our entire #RRRMovie team is elated", tweeted SS Rajamouli.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing pivotal characters in the film.

RRR is all set to release on January 7, 2022.