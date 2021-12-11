SS Rajamouli: “The story of RRR is purely fictional”

Interacting with the media in Chennai, director SS Rajamouli said that the story of RRR is fictitious based on two greatest freedom fighters. and is a 100 % entertainer. On teaming up with Rajinikanth, working with stars like Mammotty, Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Hollywood stars.

"As I write scripts and set my characters in Telugu lands, I choose Telugu actors. In case if I direct a film based on a freedom fighter here in Tamil Nadu, I will only rope in a Tamil actor", said Rajamouli.

Talking about teaming up with big stars like Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the director said: "I'm glad that you think I'm capable of directing these big names but I write my scripts and choose stars or actors who are needed for the script and not the other way around".

Rajamouli also confirmed that his next after RRR is with Mahesh Babu. On making Hollywood films with foreign actors, the actors said: "Don't we have talented stars here?".