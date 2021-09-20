SS Rajamouli to make a medium-budget Bollywood film after RRR?

Recent reports from the Telugu media circle tell us that after the release of his upcoming magnum opus RRR, SS Rajamouli is planning to do a medium-budget Bollywood film.
Sources say that as Mahesh Babu, the leading Telugu hero with whom Rajamouli was in talks needs more time to join hands with the director so, the Baahubali filmmaker is working on an idea to do a quick film in Hindi.
The new film of Rajamouli will be directly made in Hindi but will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The cast and crew details will be formally announced once Rajamouli completes the script work! Meanwhile, Rajamouli is currently busy with the post-production works of RRR.
