SS Rajamouli wishes luck to Bhuvan Bam for his new show 'Dhindora'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has sent best wishes to content creator and comedian Bhuvan Bam for his new web show 'Dhindora'.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli tweeted, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel.Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for #Dhindora."

