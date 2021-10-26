SS Rajamouli works hard for the final edit of RRR!

Grandeur filmmaker SS Rajamouli is working hard for the final edit of his upcoming magnum opus film RRR. Sources say that the runtime has exceeded 180 minutes but the exhibitors and distributors prefer the duration to be under 3 hours to schedule more shows.
Sources say that as the film has multiple actors and detailed narration, Rajamouli is said to be struggling hard to chop off scenes.
Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing pivotal characters in RRR.
The film will have a simultaneous in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 7. In Tamil Nadu, leading production house Lyca Productions has snapped the theatrical rights of the film.