SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' locks Jan 7 as pan India release date

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Ending the curiosity of the audience, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced that his much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR' will release in theatres across India on January 7.

The multi-lingual film brings together Tollywood actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn under one banner for the first time.