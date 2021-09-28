SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on January 8?

The latest hot buzz in the Tollywood media circle is that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film RRR is all set to release on January 8. An official announcement on the release date will be out very soon. But in case if RRR gets a Pongal/Sankranti release, the film will affect the release schedules of multiple Tamil and Telugu biggies including Thala Ajith's Valimai and the upcoming films of Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu in Tollywood.