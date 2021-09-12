SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to release once theatres open

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has been shifted to another date for release from the earlier decided October 13. The new date hasn't been revealed yet.

According to film's production house, the makers have stressed on the fact that since theatres across world won't be open on or by October 13, 2021, they will soon decide and get a new release date.