S.S. Thaman to score background music for 'Radhe Shyam' for south versions

Now leading Telugu music director S.S. Thaman is also on board for 'Radhe Shyam' as he is set to score the background music for the south Indian languages.

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) The much-awaited multilingual film 'Radhe Shyam' has multiple music directors for songs as Mithoon composed songs for the Hindi version while Justin Prabhakaran composed for south Indian languages.

The makers of 'Radhe Shyam' made an official announcement regarding the same. UV Creations production house took to Twitter to welcome the ace musician on board.

Sharing a picture that features Thaman posing with 'Radhe Shyam' director Radha Krishna Kumar and U.V. Vamsi, the makers wrote, "Young music maestro @musicthaman to score the BGM of #RadheShyam for South Languages."

Earlier, Thaman had stated he was not scoring music for the movie, especially for Hindi movies in which multiple musicians score music for various parts.

Now that Thaman has agreed to work for 'Radhe Shyam', he has conveyed that he is only providing background music for the south Indian versions of the movie.

'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagya Sree, among others. The makers had unveiled the theatrical trailer a couple of days ago.

'Radhe Shyam' is scheduled to hit theatres on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

