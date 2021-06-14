SSMB28 facing further delays

Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram’s third film #SSMB28 was announced with much fanfare two months ago. Trivikram has completed the final draft of the script as well. But the shooting will not take place anytime soon.

The Telugu biggies are all set to resume the movie shoots next month. Owing to the lockdown and the second wave of coronavirus, all the shootings have been halted for three months now. Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ also resumes its shooting party in July. Director Parasuram Petla needs a minimum of three months to wrap the entire shooting.

So, Trivikram can only commence the regular shoot of his movie with Mahesh Babu in October.

Meanwhile, Trivikram is set to finalize the heroine. He and his team have been trying to rope in Janhvi Kapoor. Pooja Hegde is another option. Thaman will compose the music, while Haarika Haasine Creations bankrolls the movie.

