SSMB28: No tweet or retweet from Mahesh

Strange as it may sound, Mahesh Babu didn’t utter a word about his next film with director Trivikram on social media yet (as on Sunday morning). Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram are teaming up for the third time for the star’s 28th film aka #SSMB28.

The film was announced by the production house Haarika Haasine Creations. Mahesh Babu’s PR handles and his production house GMB Entertainment have posted the same news but Mahesh Babu neither tweeted about it nor did he retweeted. He is keeping silent. Why?

Perhaps, Mahesh Babu will talk about it when the film officially gets launched.

According to media reports, Trivikram is planning to rope in Pooja Hegde for this. The film will go to the sets after Mahesh Babu wraps the shoot of his current movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

