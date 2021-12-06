Ssumier S. Pasricha steps out of his comfort zone with 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

The actor will be sharing the screen with Ayushmann in the film. Speaking about it he says: "I wanted a break from Pammi Aunty and when I got a call from eminent casting director Mukesh Chhabra he told me this role will definitely give you a different image."

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Ssumier S. Pasricha, who is also fondly remembered for his character 'Pammi Aunty', will be soon seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

He adds: "I can't speak about my role, you have to wait for the film to release in the theatres."

"I need this change as most casting directors have been thinking of me only in comedy roles. This was the time when I posted something on social media and wrote that casting directors should really broaden their horizons. Within 2 days I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's office and after that I was selected for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. I am thankful to Mukesh that he actually took time out and read my post on social media."

Ssumier also speaks highly about his director Abhishek Kapoor. "He is someone who is very serious and focused on the set. And that's what I like most about him. It's also good for the actors. He has this particular smile whenever he will get a good shot from his actors. One of his films that is my favourite is 'Kai Po Che'."

So will this role be a game changer for Ssumier? "Pammi Aunty has been a great success and if I am stepping out of that comfort zone and playing something different in the film I am hoping that people will love this one. Casting directors should take a cue from my role in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. They will come to know that I am capable of doing something different and not just comedy."

