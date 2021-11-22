Stakes have gotten even higher in season 3 trailer of 'Inside Edge'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Pumping up the drama manifold, the first trailer of the much-awaited third season of Amazon Original Series 'Inside Edge' has been dropped on Monday, promising more surprises, more mystery and more entertainment.



While the first two seasons of the show focused on T-20 cricket and highlighted the drama that unfolded in an IPL-like competition. With rivalries thickening both on and off the field, judging by the trailer, the new season has newer and murkier secrets that are about to unfold in pursuit of Indian cricket team captaincy.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, in the new season, the stakes are on for a bigger game in sight between two arch-rivals. In the trailer of the upcoming season, actor Richa Chadha's character can be seen vying for power and the others getting personal for revenge. There are glimpses of how stakes are set to get higher, with more mind games, money laundering and an overview into the vicious circle of betting that'll have a huge impact on the ongoing plot.

Talking about the show, Anshuman said, "With 'Inside Edge', the intent has always been to level up from where we left last season and offer a narrative speckled with newer story arcs, characters and oddities that would intrigue the viewers. From Vikrant- Bhaisahab's face off to the road ahead for Mumbai Mavericks to the big league of Indian cricket, the plot thickens this time, unravelling surprises and secrets you weren't ready for. In 'Inside Edge' season 3, the rivalry deepens, not just on the field but off it as well. The entire team has put in their best efforts into making this season full of suspense and drama and I hope the excitement for the series only continues."

Adding to it, Varma shared "The love and appreciation 'Inside Edge' has received from its fans right from the first season has been overwhelming and our sole aim has been to match their excitement with this season. We have integrated every character to the core of the narrative, so what transpires on screen connects immediately with the audience bringing them back to the compelling story that was left at a cliffhanger. Season 3 will bring forth new mysteries and new game plans both on and off-field that will soon unravel."

Along with Richa, the cast for the show also includes Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

Prime members in over 240 countries and territories can stream all 10 episodes of 'Inside Edge' season 3 on Amazon Prime Video from December 3, 2021. (ANI)

