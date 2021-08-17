Star-studded global fundraiser 'We for India' raises $5m for Covid-19 relief

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) The global fundraiser 'We for India', featuring a stellar roster of celebrities, has raised more than $5 million for Covid-19 relief. It was made possible with the support of corporate partners, philanthropic foundations and generous donors who came forward to contribute to the India COVID Response Fund.

Held on Independence Day in association with GiveIndia, The World We Want and Facebook, the concert featured more than 100 entertainers, influencers and artistes, who performed and enthralled global audiences.

Hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao, the fundraiser saw leading filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rajkumar Hirani, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Farhan Akhtar.

Indian film superstars Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Arjun Kapoor made impactful appearances in this extravaganza.

The viewers were also left mesmerised by performances from global musical maestro A.R. Rahman, the legendary Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, Sister Sledge ft Sledgendary, Nancy Ajram, Nile Rodgers and Shankar Mahadevan, among other music stalwarts.

Several interesting interactions featuring stars and film icons Saif Ali Khan, Mick Jagger, TV personality Dina Shihabi, Sara Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ini Dima-Okojie and Parineeti Chopra also motivated the donors to contribute to this noble cause.

A dance-off between Remo D'Souza and Prabhudeva left everyone asking for more. Sports legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza made the concert a heartwarming and enriching experience.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said: "The honest and sincere effort of our team and our partners is the reason behind the great success of this event. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the talent, artistes, philanthropists and everyone who supported this fundraiser. It is our humble contribution to our nation's ongoing battle against the invisible enemy."

Atul Satija, CEO of GiveIndia, said: "We are grateful for all the support we have received from each and everyone who donated and came together to make We For India such an impactful journey. Thank you for making it a success and contributing to our India COVID Response Fund. We all know that the pandemic and the suffering it has caused is far from over. We For India is a great, timely initiative to remind us of the need to continue to provide humanitarian aid and strengthen our health infrastructure."

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said: "The great success of this initiative is the result of the collective efforts of so many people, and truly epitomises the power of communities. As Facebook, we are proud to have supported the voice of leading artistes from all over the world and partnered Give India and Reliance Entertainment in this laudable effort towards Covid relief."

The show can be watched exclusively on Facebook:

Segment 1: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia_LiveNowOnFacebook

Segment 2: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia__Live

Donation Link: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia

Participants List in Alphabetical Order:

A.R. Rahman * Adah Sharma * Aditi Rao Hydari * Ajay Devgn * Ajit Mohan * Akkineni Nagarjuna * Alaya F * Amit Mishra * Amit Tandon * Ananya Panday * Ananya Birla * Angira Dhar * Ankur Tewari * Annie Lennox * Arjun Kapoor * Arjun Mathur * Atul Satija * Bickram Ghosh * BOI-Dr. Richa (Instagram Influencer) * BOI-Vaibhav (Instagram Influencer) * BOI-Venika (instagram Influencer) * Chiranjeevi * Deepali Khanna * Dia Mirza * Dina Shihabi * Divyenndu Sharma + Hostel Boys * Dr Ankesh Sahetya * Dr. Himanshu Mehta * Dr. Sanjay Arora * Dr Tanu Singhal * Ed Sheeran * Farah Khan * Farhan Akhtar * FB Community-Mahita Nagraj * FB Community-Michael Khanna * FB Community-Sonia Konjeti (Pula Pune Ladies) * Guru Randhawa * Harmeet Singh * Harrdy Sandhu * Hrishitaa Bhatt * Hrithik Roshan * Imtiaz Ali * Ini Dima-Okojie * Jaaved Jaaferi * Javed Akhtar * Jay Shetty * Jeeveshu Ahluwalia * Johnny Lever * Kabir Khan * Kalki Koechlin * Kanika Kapoor * Karan Johar * Karan Wahi * Karisma Kapoor * Kartik Aaryan * Kirti Kulhari * Lisa Mishra * Lola Lennox * Mahesh Bhupathi * Malaika Arora * Manish Malhotra * Manjari Fadnnis * Manmeet Singh * Meezaan * Mick Jagger * Mira Kapoor * Mithoon * Nakuul Mehta * Nancy Ajram * Natasha Mudhar * Nikhita Gandhi * Nile Rodgers * Nushrratt Bharuccha * Parampara Tandon * Parineeti Chopra * Prabhudeva * Pragya Jaiswal * Prakriti Kakar * Pratik Gandhi * Prosenjit Chatterjee * Purab Kohli * R. Madhavan * Rahul Bose * Rajkumar Hirani * Rajkummar Rao * Rakul Preet Singh * Rannvijay Singha * Remo D'Souza * Ribhu Dasgupta * Rohit Saraf * Sachet Tandon * Saif Ali Khan * Salim Merchant * Sania Mirza * Sanjana Sanghi * Sanya Malhotra * Sapan Verma * Saqib Saleem * Sara Ali Khan * Shankar Mahadevan * Shantanu Moitra * Sharad Kelkar * Shekhar Ravjiani * Shibasish Sarkar * Shilpa Kumar * Shilpa Rao * Shilpa Shetty * Shreyas Talpade * Siddhant Chaturvedi * Siddhanth Kapoor * Sidharth Malhotra * Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary * Sonakshi Sinha * Sonu Sood * Steven Spielberg * Sukriti Kakar * Sulaiman Merchant * Swanand Kirkire * Tanya Maniktala * Tisca Chopra * Tusshar Kapoor * Usha Uthup * Varun Sharma * Vidya Balan * Vikram Bhatt * Vikramaditya Motwane * Vinod Khosla * Vishal Dadlani

