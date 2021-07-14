'Star Trek' movie ropes in 'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman

Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): The next 'Star Trek' feature film has found its director in 'WandaVision' helmer Matt Shakman.

Shakman has signed on to direct a mystery 'Star Trek' movie for Paramount, which has a release date of June 9, 2023, reported The Hollywood Reporter.



The script comes from go-to blockbuster screenwriters Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, with J.J. Abrams producing.

At this time, it's unknown if cast members from Abrams' 2009 reboot, led by Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, will be in the film.

The news comes after Shakman earned an Emmy nomination for helming the Marvel Studios TV series 'WandaVision', one of 23 nods the Disney Plus series earned, including for best-limited series.

Shakman is a veteran TV director, whose credits include 'Game of Thrones', 'The Boys', 'Succession', 'Fargo' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'.

He has directed one previous feature, the 2015 indie thriller 'Cut Bank' with Liam Hemsworth and Billy Bob Thornton.

Robertson-Dworet's credits include the 2018 'Tomb Raider' reboot and 'Captain Marvel', while Beer has penned the upcoming 'The Kingkiller Chronicle' and is writing and directing the 'Pet Sematary' prequel for Paramount+.

Paramount last released a 'Star Trek' film in 2016 with 'Star Trek Beyond', directed by Justin Lin. The studio has since has developed several takes that did not move forward, including one by Quentin Tarantino and another by Fargo creator Noah Hawley.

In the meantime, the Trek universe has been kept alive with multiple TV shows on CBS All Access.


