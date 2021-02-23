'Stargirl' remake in works for Disney Plus

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): Mass media company Disney is returning to the musical world of 'Stargirl', its romantic drama that premiered on the platform almost a year ago.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company's live-action film division is bringing back much of the creative team behind the original movie, including star Grace VanderWaal and director Julia Hart. This time, the duo be joined by actor Elijah Richardson as well as composer-musician Michael Penn.

The 2020 movie, which debuted on Disney+ March 13, 2020, adapted the best-selling book by Jerry Spinelli. It tells the story of a boy living in Mica, Arizona, who wishes for nothing more than an anonymous existence. However, the boy's life is turned upside down when he meets and falls for an unusual and colourful girl named Stargirl.

Hart and Jordan Horowitz, who co-wrote the initial adaptation with Kirsten Hahn, have written the original script that follows Stargirl's journey.

VanderWaal, who will reprise her role as 'Stargirl', will write and perform original music for this outing with Richard playing the romantic lead.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman of Gotham Group return as producers Horowitz will produce for Hart and Horowitz's company Original Headquarters. Hahn and Spinelli are executive producers. Penn will also act as the new project's executive music producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera are currently casting the movie.

Like other streamers, Disney+ does not give viewership numbers or guidance on how it counts 'views.' However, the making of a sequel does auger that it was somewhat of a success. The sequel also becomes the first Disney+ feature production to get a follow-up.

Richardson appeared in Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us' and in the medical drama, 'New Amsterdam'.

Hart's latest movie was 'I am Your Woman', a 1970s-set crime drama that starred Rachel Brosnahan. The movie opened the 2020 AFI Fest and premiered on Amazon Prime in December. (ANI)

