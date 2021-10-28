'Star' to release on October 29

Produced by Abraham Mathew, Star could be the first Malayalam release at the theatres after the reopening of the cinema halls this week.

Director Domin D’ Silva’s Star , which has Joju George and Sheelu Abraham in the lead with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a guest role, will release on Oct 29.

Vinod Guruvayoor’s Mission C, with Sarath Appani, Meenakshi Dinesh, Major Ravi and Kailash in the lead, which was also planned for release this Friday has now been postponed to Nov 5.

Meanwhile, the theatres owners are hoping that Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will release at the theatres, though the talks are on with the OTT platforms.

The movies which are expected to release soon at the theatres include Kurup, Kaaval and Ellaam Shariyakum.

The theatres in Kerala have been reopened after months but the crowds are yet to go to the cinema halls. The theatre owners are hoping that the crowds will be back at the theatres with big titles reaching the big screens in the coming weeks.