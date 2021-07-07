'State Of Siege: Temple Attack' director Ken Ghosh wanted to do something around armed forces

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Ken Ghosh, who has directed the new web film "State Of Siege: Temple Attack", says he always wanted to do something around the armed forces.

"State Of Siege: Temple Attack" depicts how, on September 24, 2002, a terrorist attack at Akshardham temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured. The National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the spot, killed the terrorists, and ended the siege.