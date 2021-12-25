Madras High Court has issued a stay order against Sivakarthikeyan's long-delayed Ayalaan. Now the makers cannot release the film until they clear their debts.

24 AM Studios, the producers of Ayalaan had borrowed five crores from Venkatesh of Take Entertainment. Now, with the interest rate, 24 AM Studios should pay back 6.925 crores. On hearing the plea of Venkatesh, Justice Anand has issued an interim stay order against the release of the film till January 3.