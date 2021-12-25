Madras High Court has issued a stay order against Sivakarthikeyan's long-delayed Ayalaan. Now the makers cannot release the film until they clear their debts.
24 AM Studios, the producers of Ayalaan had borrowed five crores from Venkatesh of Take Entertainment. Now, with the interest rate, 24 AM Studios should pay back 6.925 crores. On hearing the plea of Venkatesh, Justice Anand has issued an interim stay order against the release of the film till January 3.
Ravikumar Rajendran of Indru Netru Naalai fame is directing Ayalaan, the film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya, and Isha Koppikar.
AR Rahman is composing the music for this sci-fi biggie and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera. The film is under production for more than five years now!
