Stay order against Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake!

Last month, it was announced that Suriya's critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru would be remade in Hindi. Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment have joined together to produce the Hindi remake while Sudha Kongara, the director of the original has agreed to helm the remake.

Now, Sikhya Entertainment, the co-producer of Soorarai Pottru has approached the Madras HC and got an interim stay order for the Hindi remake.

According to Sikhya Entertainment, Suriya's 2D Entertainment sold the remake rights without even getting proper consent from them.

Sikhya Entertainment also said that 2D Entertainment has breached the existing agreement and it was unlawful.

While the HC issued a stay order, the Justice also instructed both the parties to have a friendly talk and amicably sort out the issue.