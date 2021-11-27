Stebin Ben collaborates with Shreya Ghoshal for new song 'Pyaar Karte Ho Na'

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Singer Stebin Ben says he grew up listening to Shreya Ghoshal and has always dreamt of working with her and now he is very excited as he collaborated with Shreya for the recently released track 'Pyaar Karte Ho Na'.

The song features Jasmin Bhasin and Mohsin Khan.

Ben said: "I feel really blessed to have got such a big opportunity. I was waiting for this moment and this happened. Shreya maam is a living legend and it's my honour to have this opportunity of collaborating with her. The song is very special and I am grateful for every moment I spent with her while recording the song."