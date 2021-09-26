Stenzin Tankong's Ladakhi short film 'Sekool' throws light on nomadic tribes

This film is about the people of 'Changthang' (a nomadic tribe of southeastern Ladakh). 'Sekool' is set in a remote region of the Himalayas. A kid from one of the nomadic tribes is excited about going to school, until he learns that it would mean leaving behind everything he has ever known or loved.

Leh, Sep 26 (IANS) Director, writer and editor Stenzin Tankong says his short film 'Sekool' reflects the needs of every human being that remains the same despite all the diversities. He was talking about this Ladakhi short film that is being screened at the Himalayan Film Festival in Ladakh.

He says: "I hope I have done justice in capturing the essence of these people and what they stand for. This film is my effort on portraying the simplicity of the wants of every human being, despite their diverse social, cultural, economic and geographical backgrounds."

Ladakhi Short film 'Sekool' made it to coveted international short film festivals like the Clermont Ferrand International Short Film Festival and the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2020. While the film has also been the official selection at other renowned international film festivals such as Athens International Children's Film Festival, IFFSA Toronto 2020, FIFMA 2020 (Autrans International Mountain Film Festival, France) and Washington DC International Film Festival.

Stenzin Tankong shares about the shooting location of the film and his experience with the entire cast and crew. He says: "The film was shot and done entirely in Ladakh. We had to do the post production in Mumbai because we don't have the technical equipment here in Ladakh which is one big drawback here."

"'Sekool' is shot entirely by a Ladakhi crew and cast. The actors are untrained and are facing the camera for the first time in their life and have done an amazing job. The film has travelled all over the world but today the film is being screened here at the Himalayan Film Festival which gives me great pride and joy to have it here amongst my own audience for whom I made this film, it's a great pleasure for me" adds Stenzin.

The cast of the film - Stanzin Chokphel and Stering Yangchen were also present at the screening.

Some of the other Ladakhi films such as '20 Years' directed by T Wangdus Lonpo and D Wangchuk Mogol and 'Walking with the Wind' directed by Praveen Morchhale will also be screened at the festival.

--IANS

ila/kr