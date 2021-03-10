Steven Spielberg to helm film based on his childhood

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg is set to direct a film that will be loosely based on his own childhood growing up in Arizona. American actor Michelle Williams is in talks to star in the untitled film in a major role.



As per Variety, the iconic filmmaker co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously worked with the director on movies such as 'Munich' and 'Lincoln'.

Several screen tests are being conducted to find young actors of multiple ages to round out the cast, and one of them will play the role inspired by a young Spielberg. There are not many plot details available for the film, other than that it will focus on the main character, who is not named Steven, as a young child and teen.

The protagonist will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The film will also examine the character's relationship with his parents and be split across time periods. The untitled drama is said to be loosely based on the filmmaker's formative years and by his relationship with his parents.

The film is slated to begin production this summer, with a release date planned for sometime in 2022. Williams, who is in negotiations, is said to be playing the mother while a range of a dozen or so teen and kid roles, two of them leading, are being sought.

'West Side Story' is Spielberg's next film, due on December 10, 2021, after being delayed from its original release date of December 18, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming movie adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Ariana Debose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Rita Moreno, and Curtiss Cook are also cast members.

Meanwhile, Williams will reprise her role in the Sony supervillain sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' in addition to starring in Todd Haynes' 'Fever' and Kelly Reichardt's 'Showing Up.'

She won an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Gwen Verdon in 'Fosse/Verdon' and is a four-time Oscar nominee. (ANI)

