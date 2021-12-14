Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story,' 'Belfast' lead 2022 Critics Choice Film nominations

Spielberg's 'West Side Story,' and 'Belfast' lead the nominations with 11 awards each under their belt, and Timothee Chalamet starrer 'Dune' and 'The Power of the Dog' followed in second place with 10 nominations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.'West Side Story,' and 'Belfast' both have earned nominations in the categories of the best picture, best-supporting actor (female), best young actors (both male and female), best director and best original screenplay categories, best cinematography, best production design and more.Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Don't Look Up', 'Dune' and 'The Power of the Dog' have also earned the nomination in the best picture category.Check out the full list of TV nominees below:'Belfast''CODA''Don't Look Up''Dune''King Richard''Licorice Pizza''Nightmare Alley''The Power of the Dog''Tick, Tick ... Boom!''West Side Story'Nicolas Cage - 'Pig'Benedict Cumberbatch - 'The Power of the Dog'Peter Dinklage - 'Cyrano'Andrew Garfield - 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!'Will Smith - 'King Richard'Denzel Washington - 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'Jessica Chastain - 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'Olivia Colman - 'The Lost Daughter'Lady Gaga - 'House of Gucci'Alana Haim - 'Licorice Pizza'Nicole Kidman - 'Being the Ricardos'Kristen Stewart - 'Spencer'Jamie Dornan - 'Belfast'Ciaran Hinds - 'Belfast'Troy Kotsur - 'CODA'Jared Leto - 'House of Gucci'J.K. Simmons - 'Being the Ricardos'Kodi Smit-McPhee - 'The Power of the Dog'Caitriona Balfe - 'Belfast'Ariana DeBose - 'West Side Story'Ann Dowd - 'Mass'Kirsten Dunst - 'The Power of the Dog'Aunjanue Ellis - 'King Richard'Rita Moreno - 'West Side Story'Jude Hill - 'Belfast'Cooper Hoffman - 'Licorice Pizza'Emilia Jones - 'CODA'Woody Norman - 'C'mon, C'mon'Saniyya Sidney - 'King Richard'Rachel Zegler - 'West Side Story''Belfast''Don't Look Up''The Harder They Fall''Licorice Pizza''The Power of the Dog''West Side Story'Paul Thomas Anderson - 'Licorice Pizza'Kenneth Branagh - 'Belfast'Jane Campion - 'The Power of the Dog'Guillermo del Toro - 'Nightmare Alley'Steven Spielberg - 'West Side Story'Denis Villeneuve - 'Dune'Paul Thomas Anderson - 'Licorice Pizza'Zach Baylin - 'King Richard'Kenneth Branagh - 'Belfast'Adam McKay, David Sirota - 'Don't Look Up'Aaron Sorkin - 'Being the Ricardos'Jane Campion - 'The Power of the Dog'Maggie Gyllenhaal - 'The Lost Daughter'Sian Heder - 'CODA'Tony Kushner - 'West Side Story'Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - 'Dune'Bruno Delbonnel - 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'Greig Fraser - 'Dune'Janusz Kaminski - 'West Side Story'Dan Laustsen - 'Nightmare Alley'Ari Wegner - 'The Power of the Dog'Haris Zambarloukos - 'Belfast'Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards - 'Belfast'Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - 'Nightmare Alley'Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - 'The French Dispatch'Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - 'West Side Story'Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - 'Dune'Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn - 'West Side Story'Una Ni Dhonghaile - 'Belfast'Andy Jurgensen - 'Licorice Pizza'Peter Sciberras - 'The Power of the Dog'Joe Walker - 'Dune'Jenny Beavan - 'Cruella'Luis Sequeira - 'Nightmare Alley'Paul Tazewell - 'West Side Story'Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan - 'Dune'Janty Yates - 'House of Gucci''Cruella''Dune''The Eyes of Tammy Faye''House of Gucci''Nightmare Alley''Dune''The Matrix Resurrections''Nightmare Alley''No Time to Die''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings''Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar''Don't Look Up''Free Guy''The French Dispatch''Licorice Pizza''Encanto''Flee''Luca''The Mitchells vs. the Machines''Raya and the Last Dragon''A Hero''Drive My Car''Flee''The Hand of God''The Worst Person in the World''Be Alive'- King Richard'Dos Oruguitas'- Encanto'Guns Go Bang'- The Harder They Fall'Just Look Up'- Don't Look Up'No Time to Die'- No Time to DieNicholas Britell - 'Don't Look Up'Jonny Greenwood - 'The Power of the Dog'Jonny Greenwood - 'Spencer'Nathan Johnson - 'Nightmare Alley'Hans Zimmer - 'Dune'The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment and broadcast live on TBS on January 9.The Hollywood Reporter informed that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the star-studded ceremony.Last week, it was announced that HBO's 'Succession' led the Critics Choice Awards nominations in the TV categories. (ANI)