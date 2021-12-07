Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' hit with bans in Middle East

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) After 'Eternals', another Disney film - Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of classic 'West Side Story' - has run into rough weather in the Middle East. The film won't be available for exhibition in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

While in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film wasn't granted a release certificate, in Qatar and Oman, Disney refused to comply with cuts requested by censors, reports Variety. The film has been banned in the aforementioned countries owing to the strict censorship mandates regarding sexuality, swearing, and other aspects that don't fall congruent to the Middle East's cultural views.