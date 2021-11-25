‘Stop spreading stories about my personal life’, says actor Arya

Actor and anchor Arya of Badai Bungalow fame has been in the headlines during the past few days following some gossips circulated by the online media. Arya was a contestant of the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 as well.
She has published a detailed note requesting the online media to stop publishing stories regarding her personal life. “It has been affecting me and my family and close people very badly..”.
“I have thought I will just keep silent like always and let this also pass by but things are going out of hand and people are getting affected…. We all have families and personal lives too. So dear ones… pls listen to what I need to say and leave us alone…,” says Arya.