'StreeDesh' looks at 13 legendary women of Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Ashish Kaul's "StreeDesh: The Forgotten Women Of Kashmir" is said to be the first research-based film that has chronicled the life of 13 legendary women from undivided Jammu and Kashmir. The film is an attempt to bring forth the iconic legacy of the women as well as their contribution to social, economical, military and political upliftment of the erstwhile state.

The film was premiered here at Indira Gandhi National Centre for The Arts (IGNCA) on the occasion of Women's Day on Monday. Present at the event was Dr. Sachidanand Joshi, illustrious educationist and Member Secretary of IGNCA, who also chaired the premiere. Dr. Sushma Jatoo, Project Director, IGNCA, for "StreeDesh", and media personality Sharad Dutt of Doordarshan, besides Dr. Kumud Sharma of Delhi University, were other dignitaries at the event.

Talking about the film, director Kaul said: "Today, on this Women's Day, I feel like a father to these 13 women who were forgotten by history and our own country. The world needs to know that the greatest achievements in the world, which included the world's first network of public distribution of food grains, the first cooperative banking system, the world's first paid army, the world's first commando force, counter intelligence mechanism, the greatest war strategy ever created -- the guerrilla warfare, the parliamentary form of government, tax reforms among many others, were a gift by the women of Jammu and Kashmir. Regrettably, the glory of our women was eradicated by historians and various biased governments who felt threatened by women who asserted themselves."

The film is produced and presented by Dr. Sachidanand Joshi. It was shot across historical locations all over Kashmir, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri. Apart from directing the film, Ashish Kaul has scripted, handled cinematography and managed production of the film. "StreeDesh" is now the first research-based historical documentation of the life and times of these 13 women, right from 5BC to 11th century, and is thus a herculean effort of documenting over 5,000 years of the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kaul added: "The project took me across challenging geographical regions of the world including Afghanistan and Iran in search of our history over the last six years. Apart from the film and the research monograph, 'Project Streedesh' includes 13 independent books that chronicle the life and times of these 13 incredible women. Didda, the warrior Queen of Kashmir, which was released by the legendary star Amitabh Bachchan, was the first book in the series."

"Women of Jammu and Kashmir constitute almost half the population, and unlike any other states our women are highly educated and full of resolve. Sadly, the government has never paid attention to opening a dialogue with the women of the state. Reintroducing them with their own unparalleled history will play a catalyst in removing the menace of terrorism. We have been only talking to men and our conversations are male-centred when it comes to Kashmir. It is time to change the goal post and create women-centric points for restoration of peace and prosperity of the state."

--IANS

