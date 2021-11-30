Stringent measures to monitor int'l arrivals: K'taka minister

Speaking to reporters after the technical advisory committee meeting, Sudhakar said: "The Chief Minister has instructed us to test travellers from any country."

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (IANS) Karnataka Minister of Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Tuesday said mandatory RT-PCR tests are being carried out on travellers entering the state from the countries where the new Omicorn variant of Covid-19 has been detected.

CM Basavaraj Bommai will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict the movement of international passengers from the high risk countries, he added.

An expert committee will be formed to formulate new guidelines and protocols for the treatment of infection by new Covid variant Omicron.

"About 2,500 passengers come to the state every day from various nations. Tho who test negative will be home quarantined for seven days. Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day... the symptomatic one will be tested on the seventh day. If found positive, they will be immediately hospitalised, and treated separately," the Minister said.

Preparations for the health care services including availability of beds, oxygen beds, deployment of doctors and personnel, supply of medicine were also discussed at the meeting.

The Central government is getting samples from all states. Every international passenger's contacts are being tracked and tested, the Minister said.

Using technology such as Quarantine App, Tele Medicine are also being considered.

In addition, a panel of 10 experts has been set up to formulate separate guidelines for treatment, Sudhakar told reporters.

