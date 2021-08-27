STR's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' 2nd shoot begins in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Silambarasan begins shooting for his 47th film 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' in Chennai. The second poster of the movie was unveiled on Friday.

After the success of movies such as 'Manmadhan', 'Kuththu' and 'Vallavan', STR begins shooting for his next film.

STR will be stationed in Chennai for ten days for the first schedule of the upcoming movie produced by Vels Film International.