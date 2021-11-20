Studio Green teams up with Finally YouTube Channel!

Talking about this new venture, Producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja says, “Studio Green has always desired to explore new ideas and work with talented young people. Our production house has been lucky enough to have worked with such genuine and hardworking individuals. With the domain of digital space expanding rigorously, we wanted to embark on a journey into this world. Towards this objective, we are happy to partner with a super league channel like Finally, which has been amusing the Tamil-speaking crowds all over the world with its unique, entertaining, and hilarious contents.”

Bharath, Founder-Director of Finally Pictures Pvt. Ltd says, “This is a proud moment for all of us in the ‘Finally’ team as this is the first-ever time in Tamil Nadu; a production house is collaborating with a YouTube channel. Studio Green and Finally Pictures Pvt. Ltd will be partnering for all the future contents. I am excited and at the same time feel more responsible for this new initiative of Studio Green to provide the best content. Many production houses own their YouTube channels, but Gnanavelraja sir has come out of this box, and has partnered with us to bring out more interesting content through our channels. Initially, we will be focusing on YouTube content followed by content for OTT and movie platforms. We have already started conceptualizing content for various platforms, and Studio Green has assured us of the best support from their end. We will be soon releasing the content consistently that will entertain audiences".

Gnanavel's next release is Theal with Prabhu Deva, the film is scheduled to release on December 10.