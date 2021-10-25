Studio Green to release GV Prakash's long-delayed film 'Jail'!

Directed by National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan, Sridharan Mariadhasan's Krikes Cine Creations has produced the film but they couldn't release it due to the pandemic and lack of proper buyers.

Besides GV Prakash, Radhika Sarathkumar, Abarnathi, GV Prakash Kumar, and Robo Shankar are playing the lead roles in the film, which has been filmed in the backdrop of Kannagi Nagar in the outskirts of Chennai. Jail is all about the struggle of the migrated slum people.

After watching the film, Gnanavel Raja was impressed and decided to release the film under his banner.

"After watching Jail, popular producer Gnanavel was super impressed and releasing the film worldwide", tweeted Vasanthabalan.