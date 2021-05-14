Stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan donates 10 lakhs to the CM relief fund

Film fraternity and businessmen have been generously donating to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund after the Government asked the citizens to donate and help them in the battle against the COVID19 pandemic.

Actor Suriya, Karthi, and Sivakumar have together donated Rs 1 Cr, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin donated 25 lakhs, and many entrepreneurs like Sridhar Vembu (5cr) have also contributed to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.