Stunt masters Anbariv to direct Lawrence's 'Durga'!

National Award-winning stunt masters Anbariv (Anbu and Arivu) are all set to make their directorial debut with choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence's upcoming film Durga . The film will be produced by Lawrence's own production house. Sources say that scripted by Lawrence, Durga will be an action-packed film.

Anbariv duo has choreographed action sequences for the KGF series, Madras, Kaithi, Sarpatta Parambarai, and they are taking care of the action sequences in the upcoming biggie Beast with Thalapathy Vijay.

On the work front, Raghava Lawrence has Rudhran with producer Five Star Creations Kathiresan, who is also directing the film. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead in Rudhran.

Lawrence also has Durai Senthilkumar's Adhigaaram penned by Vetrimaaran and Chandramukhi 2 with P Vasu.



